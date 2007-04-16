MTR Sets Fifth Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

The Museum of Television & Radio (MTR) will hold its fifth annual Celebrity Golf Classic on June 11 at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The tournament's committee is chaired by Sony Pictures Television president Steve Mosko. Also on the committee are Capital Research & Management’s Gordon Crawford, the MTR’s Barbara Dixon, B&C and Variety’s Charlie Koones, MyNetworkTV’s Greg Meidel, MGM’s Jim Packer, Endeavor’s Rick Rosen and Jim Griffiths.

Among the actors expected to play are Andy Richter (Andy Barker, P.I.), Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) and Kevin Nealon and Richard Schiff (The West Wing).

Golf on Earth Event Service’s Steve DiMarco is the director of the tournament.