MTR Holds First Auction

It may include Randy Jackson, but this auction is no dog.

The Museum of Television & Radio will hold its first live auction at its upcoming annual fundraising gala honoring News Corp. COO Peter Chernin and producer John Wells in Los Angeles Nov. 7.

The packages include a pair of tickets to every taping of American Idol, plus a VIP after-party and dinner with judge Randy Jackson; the first limited edition of a Cadillac Star XLR sports car plus two VIP tickets to the Super Bowl in Cadillac's luxury box; a private jet trip to the "higher-roller" suite at Wynn Resort in Las Vegas; and a weekend for two at Fox's NASCAR race of the winner's choice .