MSTV lands ALTV's Donovan
The Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) officially named David
Donovan as its new president Wednesday.
Donovan comes from the Association of Local Television Stations (ALTV), where
he served as vice president of legal and legislative affairs.
'David Donovan is one of the most highly regarded trade-association
executives in the broadcast industry, and we're delighted to land him,' MSTV
chairman Gary Chapman said.
Prior to joining ALTV, Donovan was a legal assistant to Federal
Communications Commission member James Quello and legal advisor to the agency's
Mass Media Bureau chief.
