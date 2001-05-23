MSTV lands ALTV's Donovan

The Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) officially named David

Donovan as its new president Wednesday.

Donovan comes from the Association of Local Television Stations (ALTV), where

he served as vice president of legal and legislative affairs.

'David Donovan is one of the most highly regarded trade-association

executives in the broadcast industry, and we're delighted to land him,' MSTV

chairman Gary Chapman said.

Prior to joining ALTV, Donovan was a legal assistant to Federal

Communications Commission member James Quello and legal advisor to the agency's

Mass Media Bureau chief.