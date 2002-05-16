MSTV appeals for TV-spectrum delay

Digital-television trade group the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) is asking the Federal Communications

Commission to delay the scheduled June 19 auction of spectrum now used for TV

channels 52 through 69.

If the auction goes forward now, core channels 2 through 51 may experience

unacceptable new interference because analog stations on the auctioned ban are

likely to take advantage of rules allowing them to negotiate early buyouts with

winning bidders.

Those broadcasters are permitted to use their remaining digital allotments in

the core channels for analog broadcasting.

"These digital-channel allotments were not designed to be used by analog

facilities," MSTV told the commission in a

May 15 letter. "The need to postpone these auctions is based on the very real

interference problems associated with early band clearing."

Under pressure from Congress and the White House, the FCC is considering a

delay.

Paxson Communications Corp. and other broadcasters with stations on the upper parts

of the UHF band are poised for a windfall from buyouts and are pushing for the

auction to go ahead as planned.