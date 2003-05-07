MSOs to lawmakers: Keep 35% cap

Different sectors of the cable industry floated opposing legislative remedies

to the problem of escalating cable prices during a Senate Commerce Committee

hearing Tuesday, including a call by one MSO executive for retaining the 35

percent cap on a broadcasters' TV-household reach.

As each side blamed the other for subscribers' woes, the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association disassociated itself from calls for regulatory

reform and questioned whether rates are continuing to rise at a troubling pace.

The heads of top MSOs Cox Communications Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp. blamed

programmers, particularly pricey sports channels ESPN and Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network.

"Sports programming is disproportionately driving up cable prices for everyone," Cox CEO Jim Robbins said. "I believe the only people making money in the

sports business are sports programmers, like ESPN, and ballplayers -- at the

expense of the American consumer."

Similar remedies were urged by Cablevision CEO Chuck Dolan, who just

battled with New York-area sports channel YES.

"[YES] demanded nearly four times more than we had paid the year before for the

same programming," Dolan said.

Cablevision has its own sports teams and programming investments.

Dolan said lawmakers could remedy the problem of escalating sports and other

programming costs by forbidding programmers from forcing operators to put

expensive networks on basic or expanded-basic tiers.

He also called on lawmakers to examine broadcast networks' ability to "abuse"

the retransmission-consent process by forcing MSOs to carry sibling cable

channels on the expanded-basic tier, and to call on the Federal Communications Commission to retain the 35

percent cap.

YES CEO Leo J. Hindrey Jr., on the other hand, called MSOs "irresponsible"

for blaming programmers when more than one-half of available channels are owned by

cable operators.

He called on lawmakers to require that programming services be treated under

same tiering and compensation terms, regardless of ownership.