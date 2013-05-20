MSO Deals Lift TiVo's Subscriber Boat in Q1

MSO partnerships highlighted TiVo's fiscal first quarter, as the DVR pioneer added 277,000 subscriptions through pay TV partnerships, marking its largest quarterly subscription gain in the category in more than seven years. MSO revenues, meanwhile, jumped 98% year-over-year, TiVo said.

Virgin Media represented the bulk of those subscriber gains, as the U.K.-based MSO added 172,000 in the period, extending its total to 1.5 million, or 40% of the MSO's base.

In an interview, TiVo CEO Tom Rogers expressed confidence that his company's relationship with Virgin will remain intact as Virgin is acquired by Liberty Global. Before the Virgin deal came into play, Liberty Global's next-gen video strategy has centered on its hybrid QAM/IP Horizon platform, which features Samsung boxes running the NDS (now Cisco Systems) software platform and user interface.

