MSNBC Snags Conde Nast Content

MSNBC.com is partnering with Condé Nast to add content from that publisher’s online brands (CondéNet) as well as its print publications to the news net's Web site.

MSNBC will be able to tap into content from Style.com, Men.Style.com, Epicurious.com, and Concierge.com, as well as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Bon Appétit. Glamour, GQ, and others. Condé Nast will get to integrate its brand throughout the site.

The content will be featured in MSNBC.com's business, entertainment, health, TODAY, and travel sections.