MSNBC signs Sanchez

Rick Sanchez, the anchor who has brought high ratings and a high profile to

WSVN Miami, is joining MSNBC.

Although his contract will have expired, Sanchez will stay with his longtime

station through the May ratings book.

Helping to broker the deal was Don Browne, general manager of NBC-owned WTVJ

and former NBC Miami bureau chief, who has taken an interest in Sanchez since

his entry into the market in the early 1980s.

Considered by local media to be the market's most prominent Cuban-American

newsman, Sanchez has reported several times from Cuba, as well as on major

events from Haiti, Nicaragua and Grenada.

Sanchez was in the spotlight recently during the Elian Gonzales controversy,

when he was accused of taking the side of the boy's Florida family against

Elian's return to his father in Cuba.