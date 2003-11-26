MSNBC Sheds Buchanan & Press
MSNBC is dumping its low-rated 6 p.m. talk show Buchanan & Press, hosted by Pat Buchanan and Bill Press. Legal news show The Abrams Report, hosted by Dan Abrams, will move to the 6 p.m. slot from its previous 9 p.m.
In a note to staffers, MSNBC chief Erik Sorenson explained that Abrams hosting his own prime time show and keeping his reporting duties for NBC News "looked much easier on paper." The 9 p.m. spot will be taken over by a new show–the format and talent are to be determined–early next year.
MSNBC exec Bruce Perlmutter, who joined MSNBC from CNN, where he executive produced Connie Chung’s ill-fated show, is heading up development on the new show. In the last month, Buchanan & Press averaged a 0.2 rating. That’s not much below MSNBC’s prime time average, but the show skewed old, with many of its viewers older than 50 years old. Sorenson said Buchanan & Press staffers would all be reassigned within the network.
