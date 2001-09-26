MSNBC reporter dyes hair as safeguard

MSNBC's formerly-blond correspondent Ashleigh Banfield decided Pakistan wasn't a place where she wanted to stand out in a crowd.

Banfield, who is reporting from Islamabad, Pakistan since Sept 25, lopped off her blond locks and dyed them dark brown to blend in more with the Pakistani masses.

An MSNBC spokesman said Banfield decided on her own to alter her looks. "An American female journalist reporting from such a volatile part of the world poses many safety and security concerns," he said.

Before traveling to Pakistan, Banfield spent eight days reporting from World Trade Center disaster site in lower Manhattan. - Allison Romano