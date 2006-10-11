MSNBC Names Web Execs

MSNBC.com has named two new creative executives for the Web site.

Ashley Wells, who has been an editor, producer, designer and project manager for the Web site, has been named creative director, responsible for overall design, navigation, architecture, and interactivity.

Robert Hood, who has been with the site since its 1996 launch, has been named director of multimedia.

MSNBC has been collecting some accolades lately. It received theOnline News Association's Online Journalism top award for large sites andwas recently cited in a Pew Research survey as the most frequenly used site by consumers of online news.