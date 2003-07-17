Trending

MSNBC to embed reporters for election

By

MSNBC is bringing a version of the Pentagon's embedded-journalist program
stateside.

The cable news network plans to "embed" reporters with presidential candidates as
part of its 2004 election coverage.

Beginning this summer, MSNBC will send reporters -- armed with their own
cameras -- into the field with candidates.

Their reports will be featured on the cable network, online, on radio and,
occasionally, on NBC News programs.