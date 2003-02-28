MSNBC, Donaldson break off talks
MSNBC's talks with veteran ABC newsman Sam Donaldson have collapsed, a
spokesperson for Donaldson said Thursday, after the two sides were unable to
come to terms on a deal.
MSNBC had been considering Donaldson to host a prime-time newscast.
Donaldson will continue his work for ABC News Radio.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.