MSNBC to create Olympics site

MSNBC will produce the official Web site for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in a joint development deal with NBC and MSN.

The site will have three different Web access points, including the official Winter Olympics and NBC Olympics sites. The site will present events results, along with background on Olympics sports, but isn't likely to have much in the way of video clips. The International Olympics Committee has previously banned live or taped video streaming of events from prior games online, and that stricture is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

But the MSNBC venue could be a focal point for west coast Olympics fans, who will see tape-delayed broadcasts of the Salt Lake City games each night. That could indirectly spark Web site traffic for those who don't want to wait to see the results in a delayed broadcast.

- Richard Tedesco