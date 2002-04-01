MSNBC courting Donahue

According to the Associated Press, MSNBC is courting Phil Donahue to return to television as the host of a topical prime-time hour.

AP quoted a source close to the negotiations who said Donahue wants to do it but a deal has not been reached.

Donahue's spokeswoman, Jill DeVincens, has reportedly confirmed that the 66-year-old talk-show pioneer has been having "ongoing discussions" with MSNBC.