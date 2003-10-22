MSNBC to Carry Dem Debate

MSNBC will carry the Nov. 24 Democratic presidential candidate debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

The debate -- which will be moderated by NBC Nightly News

anchor Tom Brokaw -- will be the last Democratic National Committee-sponsored debate.

On Nov. 4, Cable News Network and Rock the Vote are teaming up to host a debate with the Democratic candidates focusing on issues that concern the country’s younger voters. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate from Boston.