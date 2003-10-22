MSNBC to Carry Dem Debate
MSNBC will carry the Nov. 24 Democratic presidential candidate debate in Des Moines, Iowa.
The debate -- which will be moderated by NBC Nightly News
anchor Tom Brokaw -- will be the last Democratic National Committee-sponsored debate.
On Nov. 4, Cable News Network and Rock the Vote are teaming up to host a debate with the Democratic candidates focusing on issues that concern the country’s younger voters. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate from Boston.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.