MSNBC axes The Abrams Report

MSNBC is axing correspondent Dan Abrams' legal news show, and the network relegated the

boyish anchor to daytime hosting duties.

The Abrams Report, which aired at 5 p.m., had been pre-empted by war

coverage and will not return, an MSNBC spokesman said.

MSNBC has been enjoying big ratings gains from its war coverage.

For the week of April 7 through 11, the network grabbed a 1.5 prime-time average, up from a typical 0.4 before the war.

Fox News Channel, which turned in a 3.8 average, and Cable News Network, with a 2.6, were still

comfortably out in front.