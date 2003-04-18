MSNBC axes The Abrams Report
MSNBC is axing correspondent Dan Abrams' legal news show, and the network relegated the
boyish anchor to daytime hosting duties.
The Abrams Report, which aired at 5 p.m., had been pre-empted by war
coverage and will not return, an MSNBC spokesman said.
MSNBC has been enjoying big ratings gains from its war coverage.
For the week of April 7 through 11, the network grabbed a 1.5 prime-time average, up from a typical 0.4 before the war.
Fox News Channel, which turned in a 3.8 average, and Cable News Network, with a 2.6, were still
comfortably out in front.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.