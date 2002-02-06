MSNBC apologizes for on-air typo
MSNBC apologized, both on-air and in a written statement, for an unfortunate
typo Monday when identifying African-American conservative strategist Niger
Innis.
MSNBC mistakenly inserted an extra letter into Innis' first name.
MSNBC anchor Gregg Jarrett apologized on-air and the graphic was quickly
corrected.
Innis, son of civil-rights activist Roy Innis, quipped: "Oh God, I thought
you guys thought I was a rapper or something. Media bias continues. Just
kidding. It's not the first time it has happened, but hopefully it is the last."
Innis was appearing to discuss former Enron Corp. chief Kenneth Lay's decision not
to appear before a Senate panel.
