MSNBC apologizes for on-air typo

MSNBC apologized, both on-air and in a written statement, for an unfortunate

typo Monday when identifying African-American conservative strategist Niger

Innis.

MSNBC mistakenly inserted an extra letter into Innis' first name.

MSNBC anchor Gregg Jarrett apologized on-air and the graphic was quickly

corrected.

Innis, son of civil-rights activist Roy Innis, quipped: "Oh God, I thought

you guys thought I was a rapper or something. Media bias continues. Just

kidding. It's not the first time it has happened, but hopefully it is the last."

Innis was appearing to discuss former Enron Corp. chief Kenneth Lay's decision not

to appear before a Senate panel.