MSNBC afternoons with Mitch

MSNBC is taking another radio show on-air. This time, Mitch Albom, author of Tuesdays With Morrie

and a veteran sports columnist for the Detroit Free Press, is the host. (MSNBC already runs the irascible Don Imus in the mornings.) Albom's popular Detroit broadcast, The Mitch Albom Show,

will be simulcast on MSNBC on weekdays 3 to 5 p.m., beginning Monday, Jan. 29. The program originates from WJR Radio in Detroit. Albom

fills in part of a hole left by HomePage,

a live three-hour block of news hosted by and directed at women that launched last year to dismal ratings and never developed momentum. The show disappeared during the election coverage. Since the election, the networks has been filling days with MSNBC Live

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., leading into Hardball with Chris Matthews

at 5 p.m. Albom

will be stripped across weekdays.