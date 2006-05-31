MSLO Taps More Former ABC Execs

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO) has hired two more ex-ABC execs to help ramp up its broadcast business.

Richard Claflin, most recently VP, comedy series development, for ABC (Eight Simple Rules, George Lopez,Hope & Faith), has been named VP, programming, for broadcasting. Jill Boulet-Gercourt, director of synergy at ABC, which meant overseeing integrated marketing campaigns, has been named VP, marketing, for broadcasting.

Claflin will head up the development of original programming for the company, while Boulet-Gercourt will oversee all marketing, promotion and creative services, including consumer and trade advertising.

Tapping ABC talent has become something of a cottage industry at MSLO. It is run by former ABC Entertainment President Susan Lyne, who also tapped ex-ABC Daytime exec Sheraton Kalouria as MSLO television president last fall.



MSLO's current TV offerings comprise daily, syndicated “how-to” series Martha, PBS cooking show Everyday Food, and a library of shows from the syndicated Martha Stewart Living show.