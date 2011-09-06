MSLO Taps Darby as GM

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. has added two new

hires to its television division, with Geoffrey A. Darby joining as general

manager and Michael Morrison as executive producer of The Martha Stewart Show.

Effective immediately, Darby will report directly to Lisa

Gersh, president and COO, MSLO. Morrison,

reporting to Darby, joins The Martha

Stewart Show as it enters its seventh season on Sept. 26.

"I've worked with Geoffrey for

many years and have been consistently impressed by his creativity, his insights

and his leadership skills," said Gersh. "I am pleased that he has joined our team and I know

he will make significant contributions to the development of our television

footprint. Michael has deep experience as a talented and accomplished producer and

development executive. I am confident that together, Geoffrey and Michael will

bring new dimension and energy to our television programming and help the

business to realize its full potential."

Darby joins MSLO from The Weather Channel, where served as EVP, programming. Prior to that, he was president of production at

Oxygen Media. Morrison previously served as a programming consultant and

executive producer at A&E, as well as creative and executive producer

positions at MTV and Warner Bros.