MSLO Taps Darby as GM
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. has added two new
hires to its television division, with Geoffrey A. Darby joining as general
manager and Michael Morrison as executive producer of The Martha Stewart Show.
Effective immediately, Darby will report directly to Lisa
Gersh, president and COO, MSLO. Morrison,
reporting to Darby, joins The Martha
Stewart Show as it enters its seventh season on Sept. 26.
"I've worked with Geoffrey for
many years and have been consistently impressed by his creativity, his insights
and his leadership skills," said Gersh. "I am pleased that he has joined our team and I know
he will make significant contributions to the development of our television
footprint. Michael has deep experience as a talented and accomplished producer and
development executive. I am confident that together, Geoffrey and Michael will
bring new dimension and energy to our television programming and help the
business to realize its full potential."
Darby joins MSLO from The Weather Channel, where served as EVP, programming. Prior to that, he was president of production at
Oxygen Media. Morrison previously served as a programming consultant and
executive producer at A&E, as well as creative and executive producer
positions at MTV and Warner Bros.
