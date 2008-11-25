MSLO Promotes Two Executives

Bernie Young has been promoted to executive VP and general manager of broadcasting for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, the company announced Wednesday.



In addition, MSLO has promoted Liz Aiello to SVP broadcasting and Omnimedia content strategy.



In Young's new role, he will be responsible for the company’s television programming and operations. He reports to President of Media and co-CEO Wenda Harris Millard.



Aiello will work closely with MSLO’s creative experts and business teams to develop a comprehensive “Omnimedia” approach to key themes and maximize cross-platform opportunities. Ms. Aiello reports to Mr. Young.



“I’m thrilled to be announcing Bernie’s and Liz’s well-deserved promotions," said Millard in a statement. "Bernie is a gifted broadcasting executive and a superb manager with a clear vision and a steady hand. Liz’s marketing prowess, coupled with her proven ability to bring out the best in creative talent, make her the ideal person to drive our accelerated efforts to leverage our content across our media channels and disseminate big ideas in a big way."



Young joined MSLO in November 2006 as co-executive producer of The Martha Stewart Show. Aiello came to MSLO in July 2006 as VP, Radio.