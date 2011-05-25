MSLO Names Lisa Gersh President and COO

Martha

Stewart Living Omnimedia announced on Wednesday that Lisa Gersh has

been named president and chief operating officer, and that Martha

Stewart is expected to rejoin the board of directors.

Effective

on June 6, Gersh will oversee day-to-day operations and report to

executive chairman and principal executive officer Charles Koppelman.

The move also creates a succession flan for Gersh that anticipates her

becoming CEO within 20 months, and join the board of directors as well.

Stewart

stated, "MSLO has so much opportunity to expand, grow and prosper, and I

believe Lisa's entrepreneurial spirit and operational acumen will be

invaluable to the entire organization." Stewart is expected to rejoin

the board of directors in the third quarter of this year.

Gersh

was the co-founder of Oxygen Media, and served as president and COO

from its inception until 2007, when it was bought by NBCU. She continued

with NBC, most recently as president of strategic initiatives.

"MSLO

is a company I've watched closely as a fan, a partner and even a

competitor during my career," said Gersh. "I'm thrilled to be joining

Martha now as the company moves towards a strategic transformation that I

believe sets the stage for significant growth in the years ahead."

MSLO

also announced Wednesday that global investment/advisory firm

Blackstone Advisory Partners will be retained to look into partnerships

and other opportunities.