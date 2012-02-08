MSG: Time Warner Dispute Could Last Through NBA/NHL Seasons

Time Warner Cable, weeks-long carriage dispute with MSG Network could last through the 2011-2012 National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons, MSG Media president Mike Bair told analysts Wednesday, adding that no meaningful discussions have occurred between the parties since the network went dark on TWC systems in New York on Jan. 1.

MSG and Time Warner Cable have been locked in a stalemate primarily over rate increases, Bair said on a conference call with analysts to discuss MSG's fiscal second quarter results, adding that MSG is only seeking fair market value for its content.

"We do think that there will ultimately be a deal, but we can't predict when and we can't off any assurances that it will even happen during the 2011-2012 seasons," Bair said.

