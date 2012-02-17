MSG-Time Warner Cable End License Fee Dispute

The license fee dispute between MSG Media and Time Warner Cable that has kept the regional sports networks dark on the MSO's systems since Jan. 1. has been resolved.

Sources familiar with the negotiations confirm that a new agreement has been struck, which will end the 48-day impasse and make Friday's New York Knicks-New Orleans Hornets telecast on MSG available to Time Warner Cable subscribers. Deal terms could not be determined by presstime.

The New York Times reported that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and executives from both parties would make a resolution announcement Friday afternoon. It was unclear at presstime if and when that forum would occur.

