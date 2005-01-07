MSG Names New President

Madison Square Garden Networks has named Michael Bair president, effective Feb. 1.



Bair will be responsible for strategy, operations and finance for MSG Networks, which include MSG Network; FSN New York; MSG Radio; Gardenvision and MSG New Media.

Since September 2004, Bair has been senior vice president, marketing and business operations, for the New York Rangers. Prior to that he served as CEO of outdoor sports media company Resorts Sports Network.

Current MSG Networks President Mike McCarthy will stay on during the transition, then serve as a consultant to the company.