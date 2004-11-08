MSG Makes Deal with the Devils

Worried about losing yet another local pro team to a rival regional sports network, Madison Square Garden Networks has secured TV rights to the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils for an unprecedented 19 years.

The New York Mets had been courting the team to fill in part of the schedule for its planned local channel. But MSGN said its deal now ensures that the Devils games will be seen on its Fox Sports Net through the 2023-2024.

That is, of course, if the National Hockey League owners end their lockout of players and everyone gets back on the ice.