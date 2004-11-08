MSG Makes Deal with the Devils
Worried about losing yet another local pro team to a rival regional sports network, Madison Square Garden Networks has secured TV rights to the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils for an unprecedented 19 years.
The New York Mets had been courting the team to fill in part of the schedule for its planned local channel. But MSGN said its deal now ensures that the Devils games will be seen on its Fox Sports Net through the 2023-2024.
That is, of course, if the National Hockey League owners end their lockout of players and everyone gets back on the ice.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.