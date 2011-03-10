MRC Names Jenkins VP of Corporate Development
Media Rights Capital is promoting Liz Jenkins to vice president of corporate development.
Jenkins
will be in charge of the greenlight and sales strategies for the film
and TV divisions. She will also head up the joint distribution venture
between MRC and Universal as well as supporting day-to-day operations.
She joined
MRC in 2008, and played a key role in the company's five-year, 20-picture domestic distribution partnership with Universal. She also
helped to structure studio sales and talent deals for upcoming films The Adjustment Bureau, 30 Minutes or Less, TED and Elysium.
Her previous work credits include Credit Suisse and McKinsey & Company.
