MRC Names Jenkins VP of Corporate Development

Media Rights Capital is promoting Liz Jenkins to vice president of corporate development.

Jenkins

will be in charge of the greenlight and sales strategies for the film

and TV divisions. She will also head up the joint distribution venture

between MRC and Universal as well as supporting day-to-day operations.

She joined

MRC in 2008, and played a key role in the company's five-year, 20-picture domestic distribution partnership with Universal. She also

helped to structure studio sales and talent deals for upcoming films The Adjustment Bureau, 30 Minutes or Less, TED and Elysium.

Her previous work credits include Credit Suisse and McKinsey & Company.