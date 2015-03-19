Mr. T to Host Home Improvement Show for DIY

Mr. T is the latest celebrity to get a show on DIY Network.

The network has ordered a home renovation series titled I Pity the Tool, which will see the A-Team star and his team, which include HGTV Design Star winner and interior designer Tiffany Brooks, break down walls and tear out old rooms to give a family a hefty home makeover.

“Before I worked in show business, I worked in the demolition business,” said Mr. T. “And even after I made it in Hollywood, I kept on building things.”

Mr. T’s I Pity the Tool is the latest in a series of celebrity-fronted renovation series, joining The Vanilla Ice Project, Daryl’s Restoration Over-Hall (Hall & Oates’ Daryl Hall), The Shatner Project (William Shatner) and Rev Run’s Renovation (Run DMC's Rev Run).

