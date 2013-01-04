MPAA's Dodd Taps Net Exec for COO Post

Motion Picture Association of America president Chris Dodd

has named Diane Strahan, an exec with plenty of Internet experience, to be

chief operating officer of the association.

Strahan comes from Neustar, where she had been senior VP and

GM of mobile and Internet registry services, responsible for the company's

domain name services. Her resume also includes AIL, CareerBuilder and MCI.

Strahan will oversee staff and operations and help with

strategic direction.

"Technology, innovation, industry alliances and

audience engagement play increasingly important roles as the motion picture and

television industry continues to advance into a new era," said Dodd.

"Diane's leadership talent will be a major asset for the MPAA and the

studios we represent."

As the battle in D.C. over antipiracy legislation in the last

Congress highlighted, the Internet is an increasingly important distribution

outlet for content.

"Throughout my career, I've contributed to global

enterprises as well as start-ups in the converging world of digital technology,

content and communications," Strahan said in a statement. "The MPAA

is at the center of this convergence and I look forward to helping advance the

common interests of the film and tech industries so consumers can benefit from

a richer and more seamless entertainment experience."