MPAA's Dodd Taps Net Exec for COO Post
Motion Picture Association of America president Chris Dodd
has named Diane Strahan, an exec with plenty of Internet experience, to be
chief operating officer of the association.
Strahan comes from Neustar, where she had been senior VP and
GM of mobile and Internet registry services, responsible for the company's
domain name services. Her resume also includes AIL, CareerBuilder and MCI.
Strahan will oversee staff and operations and help with
strategic direction.
"Technology, innovation, industry alliances and
audience engagement play increasingly important roles as the motion picture and
television industry continues to advance into a new era," said Dodd.
"Diane's leadership talent will be a major asset for the MPAA and the
studios we represent."
As the battle in D.C. over antipiracy legislation in the last
Congress highlighted, the Internet is an increasingly important distribution
outlet for content.
"Throughout my career, I've contributed to global
enterprises as well as start-ups in the converging world of digital technology,
content and communications," Strahan said in a statement. "The MPAA
is at the center of this convergence and I look forward to helping advance the
common interests of the film and tech industries so consumers can benefit from
a richer and more seamless entertainment experience."
