MPAA's Dodd to Chair Free Speech Week Advisory Council
Motion Picture Association of America chairman and former
Sen. Chris Dodd has been named chair of the 2013 Advisory Council for Free
Speech week, held Oct. 21-27.
Free Speech week is an annual celebration that features
events, discussions and editorial promoting the First Amendment.
"The motion picture and television industry has always and
will continue to be at the forefront of advancing free expression and
encouraging creativity and innovation through The First Amendment," said
Dodd in a statement. "[W]e welcome this opportunity to celebrate our
steadfast commitment to these important principles."
Other members of the council are Sen. Gordon Smith,
president of the National Association of Broadcasters; Michael Powell,
president, National Cable and Telecommunications Association; Caroline Little,
president, Newspaper Association of America; Bob Pittman, chairman, Clear
Channel; Cary Sherman, chairman, Recording Industry Association of America;
Gary Shapiro, president, Consumer Electronics Association; Walter McCormick,
president, USTelecom; and Mindy Hutchison, executive director, National Press
Photographers Association.
The Media Institute, of which MPAA is a member, has
been instrumental in Free Speech Week.
