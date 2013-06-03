MPAA's Dodd to Chair Free Speech Week Advisory Council

Motion Picture Association of America chairman and former

Sen. Chris Dodd has been named chair of the 2013 Advisory Council for Free

Speech week, held Oct. 21-27.

Free Speech week is an annual celebration that features

events, discussions and editorial promoting the First Amendment.

"The motion picture and television industry has always and

will continue to be at the forefront of advancing free expression and

encouraging creativity and innovation through The First Amendment," said

Dodd in a statement. "[W]e welcome this opportunity to celebrate our

steadfast commitment to these important principles."

Other members of the council are Sen. Gordon Smith,

president of the National Association of Broadcasters; Michael Powell,

president, National Cable and Telecommunications Association; Caroline Little,

president, Newspaper Association of America; Bob Pittman, chairman, Clear

Channel; Cary Sherman, chairman, Recording Industry Association of America;

Gary Shapiro, president, Consumer Electronics Association; Walter McCormick,

president, USTelecom; and Mindy Hutchison, executive director, National Press

Photographers Association.

The Media Institute, of which MPAA is a member, has

been instrumental in Free Speech Week.