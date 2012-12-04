MPAA Study Gauges Economic Impact of NY Tax Credits

The Motion Picture Association of America released a study

of the New York State Film Production tax credit and concluded that it

generated $6.9 billion in economic spending and supported 28,900 jobs across

all industries.

The tax credit has been in effect since November 2004, and

the MPAA study found that since then, spending in the state by producers has

grown from $600 million in 2004 to $1.5 billion in 2001, up 155%.

Coincidentally according to NBCU, on the same day MPAA

released the study, MAPP member NBCU posted a

YouTube video of interviews about the impact of production tax credits to

the city of Philadelphia.

"Nobody will come if we don't have the tax

credits," said Sharon Pinkenson, executive director of the Greater

Philadelphia Film Office, whose job it is to attract production to the city and

the economic benefit that follows it.