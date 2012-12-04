MPAA Study Gauges Economic Impact of NY Tax Credits
The Motion Picture Association of America released a study
of the New York State Film Production tax credit and concluded that it
generated $6.9 billion in economic spending and supported 28,900 jobs across
all industries.
The tax credit has been in effect since November 2004, and
the MPAA study found that since then, spending in the state by producers has
grown from $600 million in 2004 to $1.5 billion in 2001, up 155%.
Coincidentally according to NBCU, on the same day MPAA
released the study, MAPP member NBCU posted a
YouTube video of interviews about the impact of production tax credits to
the city of Philadelphia.
"Nobody will come if we don't have the tax
credits," said Sharon Pinkenson, executive director of the Greater
Philadelphia Film Office, whose job it is to attract production to the city and
the economic benefit that follows it.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.