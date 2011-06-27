MPAA President Bob Pisano Exiting

Motion Picture Association of America President Bob Pisano will relinquish that post Sept. 30, saying the transcontinental commute to Washington was part of the reason for the decision.

Pisano had been president since 2005 and had served as interim CEO from January 2010 through March 2011 after departure of Dan Glickman. who had headed the association since 2004, when he joined to succeed the late, legendary Jack Valenti. Glickman was succeeded by former Senator Chris Dodd.

Pisano said he had been asked to remain an advisor by Dodd, and would help out however he could, but that he wants to spend more time with the family.

Before joining MPAA, Pisano was with the Screen Actors Guild. Before that we was Vice Chairman of MGM and EVP and general counsel at Paramount.