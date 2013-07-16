MPAA Names Shanna Winters Senior VP, Global Policy

Shanna Winters, former Democratic chief counsel for the

House Foreign Relations Committee, has joined the Motion Picture Association of

America as senior VP, global policy.

In that newly created position, she will oversee MPAA's

global policy team, reporting to Michael O'Leary, senior executive VP global

policy and external affairs.

Dodd created the Global Policy team in 2011 to support the

organization internationally. It now has offices in Europe, Asia (regional) as

well as in Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

It is the second congressional hire in recent

weeks by the association, which is headed by former Senator Chris Dodd. House

Energy and Commerce Committee Chief Counsel Neil Fried is also joining the

Motion Picture Association of America, committee members confirmed last week.