MPAA Names Hoberman Senior EVP, Global General Counsel
The Motion Picture Association of America has tapped
Henry Hoberman to be senior EVP and global general counsel.
Hoberman, who had been senior VP, general counsel and secretary
of RHI Entertainment, will come aboard in early November and will oversee legal
affairs and intellectual property protection for thh TV and movie studio
advocacy group.
His resume also includes posts with ABC and parent
Disney, including SVP of ABC Inc. in charge of litigation and employment
practices. Hoberman was also a partner in D.C. communications law firm Baker
Hostetler and is a former assistant U.S. Attorney General.
