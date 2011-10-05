MPAA Names Hoberman Senior EVP, Global General Counsel

The Motion Picture Association of America has tapped

Henry Hoberman to be senior EVP and global general counsel.

Hoberman, who had been senior VP, general counsel and secretary

of RHI Entertainment, will come aboard in early November and will oversee legal

affairs and intellectual property protection for thh TV and movie studio

advocacy group.

His resume also includes posts with ABC and parent

Disney, including SVP of ABC Inc. in charge of litigation and employment

practices. Hoberman was also a partner in D.C. communications law firm Baker

Hostetler and is a former assistant U.S. Attorney General.