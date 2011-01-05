MPAANames CTO

The Motion Picture Association of America has named

Paul Brigner to the newly created post of SVP and chief technology

officer.

He will be the point person for technology policy on the

hugely important issue of intellectual property protection, as well as helping

develop an industry standard for accessing content in a digital world.

Brigner comes from Verizon, where he had been executive

director of Internet and technology. He will be based in Washington and

join MPAA Jan. 10, reporting to MPAA President Bob Pisano.