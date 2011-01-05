MPAANames CTO
The Motion Picture Association of America has named
Paul Brigner to the newly created post of SVP and chief technology
officer.
He will be the point person for technology policy on the
hugely important issue of intellectual property protection, as well as helping
develop an industry standard for accessing content in a digital world.
Brigner comes from Verizon, where he had been executive
director of Internet and technology. He will be based in Washington and
join MPAA Jan. 10, reporting to MPAA President Bob Pisano.
