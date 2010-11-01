MPAA Names CFO

David England has been named executive VP and CFO of the Motion Picture Association of America.



As such he

is responsible for finances, facilities and information services. He

will be based in Los Angeles and report to MPAA President Bob Pisano.



England is succeeding Lisa Pierozzi, who is exiting the organization in December.

"She did a great job," said an MPAA spokesman, "but she wants to return to the corporate sector."

England has

been SVP and CFO at Simon & Schuster, and before that was CFO for

UPN and Western International Media. He began his career as assistant

controller at animator Hanna-Barbera.