MPA, Taobao.com Reach Takedown Accord

Hollywood Studios have signed a memorandum of

understanding with Chinese online consumer-to consumer content distribution

online marketplace Taobao.com to promote the sale of legitimate content, and

weed out pirated or infringing content.

The

Motion Picture Association, which represents MPAA studios

internationally, said Friday it had reached a "common understanding"

with Taobao.com -- one of the 20 most visited Web sites in the world, according

to MPA -- about "the identification and removal of copies of MPA member

company content from Taobao.com's consumer-targeted e-commerce platform that

the members have identified as counterfeit or otherwise infringing."

Those

member companies include Paramount; Sony Pictures

Entertainment Inc.; Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; Universal City

Studios LLC; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; and Warner Bros.

Entertainment.

The

memorandum includes a take-down system for removing pirated or otherwise

infringing content, according to MPA Asia Pacific Managing Director Mike Ellis.