Mouse roars on fin-syn, news quality

Spurred by an independent-producer effort to reimpose financial interest

and syndication rules (fin-syn) and stung

by a study critical of owned-and-operated TV-news operations, The Walt Disney Co. and ABC have weighed in on

the media-concentration issue in Washington, D.C., to "set the record

straight."

Led by ABC TV president Alex Wallau, several network executives were in Washington

Tuesday to make their case to the Federal Communications Commission members that

"there is no legal or competitive basis for reimposing the financial interest

and syndication rules." Those rules limited networks' financial participation in

their prime-time programming and its syndication.

Last month, a coalition of independent producers pushed for their

reimposition or the creation of a set-aside of 25 percent of network prime time

for unaffiliated productions.

At the same time, the Project for Excellence in Journalism released a study

suggesting that greater concentration of ownership led to decreased news quality.

Disney has been relatively quiet on the ownership issue, since at 24 percent

penetration, it is well under the 35 percent TV-station audience-reach cap that

is the key element for the other big networks and their station groups.

"We've been dragged in sideways on collateral issues," executive vice

president Preston Padden told reporters in a sit-down between FCC appointments,

citing the fin-syn revival effort and the "ridiculous notion" that local

newscasts on network-owned stations are not of high quality.

To counter that contention, Disney brought Dave Davis, president and general manager and

former news director of its WPVI(TV) Philadelphia, whose newscast is a ratings

and quality leader in the market, Padden said.

Disney -- which argued for reimposing the fin-syn rules before it bought

pipeline ABC -- now argues that the multiplicity of options for programming means

that the networks have since lost market power and producers have many networks,

particularly cable, to turn to. Wallau said his network is being "nibbled to

death" by 300 cable networks.

Wallau called the attempt to reimpose fin-syn "unbelievable."

In a Feb. 5 filing, Universal Studios suggested that the repeal of fin-syn in 1993

has led to a reduction of diversity and quality of broadcast-network

television.

Wallau countered, saying that network quality was "unprecedented," citing a raft

of shows on his and other networks (none reality, however). "There has never

been a greater diversity of content or quality," he said.

Disney also took issue with the portrait of struggling independent producers.

"There has never been a time in controlling costs when we have had more problems

with the above-the-line costs of some of the people who are complaining about

this issue," he added.

Wallau cited John Wells as one of the complainants who, at the same time, has

signed a production deal with Warner Bros. worth $70 million.

Wallau suggested that even when a network has a financial interest, the

relationship may be more complicated than a statistic on network participation

could convey.

He again cited Wells, saying Disney-owned Touchstone Television spent $5 million to $6

million on The Court with Sally Field, went to pilot and didn't like the

pilot, so the show didn't make the schedule.

When ABC found out that Wells' shop wanted to take a crack at it, "We gave it

to them, despite our investment -- because we have such a need to compete with

quality -- and said, 'Go with God.'"

Also making the rounds in Washington for ABC were Mark Pedowitz and Spencer

Neumann, executive VPs at ABC Television Network.