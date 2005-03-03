Mouse Pitches Kids' Lineups

ABC Kids Networks' programming presentation to potential advertisers at the cable upfronts in New York unveiled several new shows for non-ad-supported Disney Channel, as well as several new acquisitions for ad-supported cable networks ABC Family and Toon Disney and Saturday-morning broadcast block "ABC Kids."

Disney Channel

Mickey Mouse and his gang will return to the Disney Channel in reinvigorated computer-animated form in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which will debut in the network’s learning-focused Playhouse Disney block in early 2006.

The show aims to teach preschoolers problem-solving skills through interactive segments. Playhouse Disney also picked up Breakfast with Bear and Little Einsteins, which will premiere in June and October, respectively.

Bear features a 7-foot character from popular series Bear in the Big Blue House advocating healthy lifestyle choices through morning visits with real-life preschoolers and their families.

Einsteins builds on the popular Baby Einstein brand of videos and other baby products to teach preschoolers about music and art.

Other additions to Disney Channel’s roster next season include six original movies and six original series for kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14.

Highlights include original live-action series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which premieres in March and stars Dylan & Cole Sprouse of Big Daddy movie fame; animated comedies Katbot, Emperor’s New School and The Buzz on Maggie; and acquired live-action comedy Naturally Sadie, about an independent-spirited teen whose role model is chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall.



Disney’s ad-supported cable nets and ABC Kids

Jetix, the action/adventure block that airs on ABC Family and Toon Disney, will bolster its sophomore season with the pickup of 26 half-hour episodes of new original series, Get Ed.

The show, about a crime-fighting cybersleuth, will debut in fall 2005 along with new-season pickups for Jetix’s Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! and W.I.T.C.H. Jetix’s Power Rangers: Mystic Force was also picked up for a 14th season, to start in early 2006.

Toon Disney will also add to its lineup two animated Disney Channel shows – Kim Possible and Lilo & Stitch: The Series in April and early 2006, respectively.

ABC Kids, Disney’s Saturday-morning broadcast block, is picking up The Suite Life, The Buzz on Maggie and Super Robot for fall debuts.

