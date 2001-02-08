Mouse makes lineup moves

ABC is shaking up its weekday lineup and adding a Wednesday night version of Whose Line is It Anyway?.

Starting March 6, ABC is moving Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from its current Wednesday night time slot and over to Tuesdays at 8 p.m., while adding a third installment of Whose Line on Wednesdays. Whose Line, which already airs in back-to-back half hour episodes on Thursday nights, will add a Wednesday 8:30 p.m. ET/PT shift starting March 14.

Tuesdays at ABC will now consist of Millionaire (8-9 p.m.), Dharma & Greg (9 p.m.), The Geena Davis Show (9:30 p.m.) and NYPD Blue at 10 p.m. Starting March 14, the new Damon Wayans comedy My Wife and Kids will air at 8 p.m., followed by Whose Line at 8:30, The Drew Carey Show at 9 p.m. and new Denis Leary sitcom The Job at 9:30 p.m. Once and Again remains at 10 p.m. - Joe Schlosser