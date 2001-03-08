Mouse makes Chinese Web move

Walt Disney Internet Group and SeaRainbow Holding Corp. have entered into a strategic cooperative relationship to bring Disney Web content to China.

Disney.com and Disney's Blast content will be featured online for Chinese Web surfers, with SeaRainbow localizing the content into Mandarin Chinese and will host these services at www.disney.com.cn. Disney's Blast content will be a subscription service focused on premium games and activities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Disney.com.cn will be linked to SeaRainbow's 17 Web sites in China, which include the leading national game Web sites, ourgame.com and asiagame.com, as well as ChinaEd.com, an educational site. - Richard Tedesco