Mouse Gives More To iTunes

Football fans can now watch their games on the go.

Disney will boost its iPod offerings, available on Web site iTunes, to include programming from ESPN and ABC Sports, along with more content from ABC Entertainment and Touchstone Television, ABC Family, ABC News, Buena Vista Television, Disney Channel, SOAPnet and Walt Disney Feature Animation.

ABC becomes the first company to provide sports programming to the iTunes Music Store. All of the episodes can be purchased for $1.99 each.

The first sports content available will be condensed versions of ABC Sports’ four BCS Bowl Games, the Fiesta, Sugar, Orange and Rose Bowls.

The first two games, which ran yesterday, are available today and the second two will be available the day after they air (which means tomorrow and the day after that). Later in January, ESPN will provide more sports content, including Best of the X Games and interviews from SportsCentury.

The network will also premiere its original reality series, Knight School, about Texas Tech coach Bobby Knight, on iTunes. Previously, the Disney ABC Television Group had offered content from ABC Primetime and the Disney channel.

Starting later in January, the company will provide iTunes with shows from its other cable networks, including ABC Family’s Wildfire and SOAPnet’s Soapography; content from the ABC Entertainment and Touchstone Television library, including America’s Funniest Home Videos and School of Rock; and free, ad-supported video podcasts from ABC News, including segments from Good Morning America and World News Tonight.

It will also increase its iTunes offerings from the Disney Channel and provide classic animated shorts produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation.

