Mountain Dew's New Campaign Thanks Fans by Name

For Mountain Dew's newest campaign, the soft drink company will thank seven "all-star" fans by name in their advertisements, reports AdAge.

Aside

from having the names of seven fans plastered across their ads, Mountain

Dew's "Back by Popular Demand" will also see the return of some of the

limited edition flavors of recent years. Pitch Black, Supernova and

Typhoon will be back on the shelves this summer.

"Back by Popular Demand" will have a huge social media presence as well

as run ads on Adult Swim, Rotten Tomatoes, Gizmodo and College Humor.

The

new campaign is not meant to replace Mountain Dew's popular "Dewmocracy,"

adding that new programs under than campaign are on tap for the future.