Mountain Dew's New Campaign Thanks Fans by Name
For Mountain Dew's newest campaign, the soft drink company will thank seven "all-star" fans by name in their advertisements, reports AdAge.
Aside
from having the names of seven fans plastered across their ads, Mountain
Dew's "Back by Popular Demand" will also see the return of some of the
limited edition flavors of recent years. Pitch Black, Supernova and
Typhoon will be back on the shelves this summer.
"Back by Popular Demand" will have a huge social media presence as well
as run ads on Adult Swim, Rotten Tomatoes, Gizmodo and College Humor.
The
new campaign is not meant to replace Mountain Dew's popular "Dewmocracy,"
adding that new programs under than campaign are on tap for the future.
