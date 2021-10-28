MotorTrend Group Secures TV Rights to Mecum Auctions

The MotorTrend Group will offer live coverage of the Mecum automobile auctions beginning in 2022 as part of a multi-year deal between the two parties announced Thursday.

Under the new deal, MotorTrend Group -- a joint venture between The Enthusiast Network and Discovery Communications -- will air more than 160 hours of live coverage across ten Mecum Auctions beginning in January 2022 on subscription streaming service MotorTrend Plus and linear TV channel MotorTrend TV, according to the company. The auctions currently air on NBCSN, which is set to leave the air at the end of this year.

“Mecum is the leading automotive auction company in the world with the most extraordinary variety of vehicles,” Alex Wellen, global president and general manager for the MotorTrend Group said in a statement. “Car fans everywhere will be able to watch all Mecum Auctions on MotorTrend’s subscription streaming service anytime, anywhere and on MotorTrend TV, but that’s only the beginning: Together with Mecum, we will channel our collective fans’ passions with the launch of a wide range of interactive, personal experiences across all of our digital platforms.”

Added Mecum Auctions CEO Dave Magers: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with the MotorTrend Group, the world’s most expansive and prominent automotive media company. This is not simply a new TV programming deal, this is a strategic media partnership between Mecum and MotorTrend coming together to create engaging new experiences for automotive enthusiasts across the entire media landscape. We are very excited to be working with Alex Wellen and the entire MotorTrend team on many future opportunities.”