Motorola's Fawaz: Customers Not 'Distracted' By Google Takeover

Large cable operators and other service provider customers have not been "distracted" by Google's $12.4 billion takeover of Motorola Mobility, according to Marwan Fawaz, executive vice president of Motorola's Home unit.

Fawaz, in one of his first media interviews since joining Motorola this summer, said in his first 90 days on the job he met with many customers, including the Home group's 10 largest accounts in North America.

"Certainly in a transition period around ownership, a lot of questions come up," said Fawaz, formerly chief technology officer of Charter Communications. "At the end of the day, the quality and execution of our solutions is what makes the big difference."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.