Motorola Invests in Wireless Video Semiconductor Company

Motorola Inc. has invested in Israeli semiconductor company Amimon.

Amimon is a fabless semiconductor company working specifically on wireless standards for HD transmission. Its Wireless High-Definition Interface (WHDI) spec allows video sources like set-top boxes to interface wirelessly with screens and projectors over 5 GHz unlicensed band spectrum.

The investment, the terms of which were not disclosed, was made through Motorola’s venture capital arm Motorola Ventures.

Headquartered in Herzlia, Israel, Amimon also has offices in California and Japan.