Motorola Expects Home Segment Sales To Fall 7% In 2010
Motorola's Home sales are expected to fall 7% versus 2009, although
the company expects the cable-centric group to become more profitable
thanks to "a favorable product mix" and cost reductions.
Sales in
the Home segment, which includes digital set-tops, DVRs, cable modems
and other video equipment, were $886 million for the quarter ended July
3, down 13% from the year-earlier period. But the group's operating
earnings were $29 million, up from $18 million in the second quarter of
2009.
Sanjay Jha, CEO of Motorola Mobility -- which comprises
mobile devices and the Home group -- told analysts on the earnings call
Thursday that Home sales for the full year now are expected to decline
by approximately 7%, which is at the "top end" of the company's previous
guidance.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.