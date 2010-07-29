Motorola Expects Home Segment Sales To Fall 7% In 2010

Motorola's Home sales are expected to fall 7% versus 2009, although

the company expects the cable-centric group to become more profitable

thanks to "a favorable product mix" and cost reductions.

Sales in

the Home segment, which includes digital set-tops, DVRs, cable modems

and other video equipment, were $886 million for the quarter ended July

3, down 13% from the year-earlier period. But the group's operating

earnings were $29 million, up from $18 million in the second quarter of

2009.

Sanjay Jha, CEO of Motorola Mobility -- which comprises

mobile devices and the Home group -- told analysts on the earnings call

Thursday that Home sales for the full year now are expected to decline

by approximately 7%, which is at the "top end" of the company's previous

guidance.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.