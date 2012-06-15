Most Returning Broadcast Network Series Lost Viewers, Ratings in 2011-12 Season, With Some Exceptions

It's been well documented that Fox's American Idol

and ABC's Dancing With the Stars lost a lot of viewers and a

large chunk of their 18-49 demo ratings this past season, but among the

returning broadcast networks' scripted and reality series, just about everyone declined.

Gleaning numbers from Nielsen data based on all first-run

and repeat telecasts, CBS had four of the five series to gain viewers per

episode compared to last year among the Big Four broadcast

networks. CBS also had four of the only five series to grow their 18-49

ratings. ABC had one series in both viewership and demo rating show an

increase, while one series was flat in its viewers per episode.

Four CBS sitcoms -- Monday's How I Met Your Mother, Two

and a Half Men and Mike & Molly, along with Thursday night

comedy The Big BangTheory -- all showed viewer and 18-49 rating

increases. ABC drama Castle grew its average viewer number, while ABC

sitcom Modern Family also improved its 18-49 rating. ABC drama Private

Practice was flat in viewers, but down slightly in 18-49.

Biggest decliners in both viewers and the 18-49 demo

rating, in addition Idol and DWTS, were Fox dramas Fringe

and Bones and comedy Glee;

NBC's drama Law & Order: SVU,

comedies Community, 30 Rock and The Office and reality series The

Apprentice.

NBC's The Voice showed gains in both viewers and the

18-49 demo, but those averages include its episode leading out of the Super

Bowl, which, while it began in primetime, really cannot be considered a regular

episode. Most media agencies factor it out when determining ratings used to buy

the show.

Here is a list of the series and their percentage gains or

declines in both viewers and the 18-49 demo comparing the 2011-12 primetime

season vs. the 2010-11 season. Percentages are rounded off.

Biggest Declines

Biggest Increases

Smallest Declines