Most Primetime Shows Are Down, But Event Programs Are Up

It's

getting harder and harder to obtain mass reach from a single television

show as program ratings diminish due to fragmentation. However, many

big event programs seem to be bucking the trend and gaining viewers.



Big event programs benefit from heavy promotion that often crosses all media platforms and join people together.



In

that vein, blogs and social media sites enable online and offline

water-cooler conversation -- something most people crave and enjoy. It

makes them feel included and part of something "big." In today's

fragmented media landscape, that common experience counts for a lot, and

is harder to find.



While some shows have benefited more than others, the proof is the ratings "award."